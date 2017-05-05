Downtown Revitalization to Proceed with Detailed Streetscape Plan

After the cancellation of the Rural Economic Development Program (RED), plans for a detailed streetscape plan to guide the Downtown revitalization plan looked unlikely. The 2016 budget had $20,000 designated towards the development of the Community Improvement Plan which would have included this component, and the matching funds from the RED program would have helped to make this project happen. Earlier this year, staff approached Council with a request to use the unspent funds to get going on the plan, and they have received five proposals to prepare it.

After their evaluation, staff supported by the Downtown Revitalization Committee concluded that the proposal from Stempski Kelly Associates best me their criteria, while Basterfield and Associates, the firm who prepared the preliminary streetscape design years ago were second in the ranking. Given Stempski’s experience with similar, rural communities, their proposal prevailed, with a proposal cost just under $20K.

The township is now proceeding with a public consultation to hear from the community about their vision for the downtown area. Come to the meeting on Tuesday, May 9th between 6 and 7:30 pm to offer your suggestions about signage, streets lights, colour pallets and outdoor art that will continue to transform the downtown core into a beautiful and welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. KG