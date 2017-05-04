Competitive Soccer Teams through MLCFC

The start to soccer season is around the corner and the rep teams in Maple Leaf Cavan Football Club are getting ready to compete.

These teams spend more time practicing and developing their skills in order to play at a competitive level, which also requires more extensive travel to meet the teams at their level of play. Rep team players began training in April in both indoor and outdoor venues, and those in the Long Term Player Development program were on the fields at Fleming College this Sunday honing their skills under the leadership of Michael and Joey Pennello.

There are several new rep teams launching this year. As part of the Ontario Soccer Association’s Long Term Player Development program (LTPD), MLCFC announced two new U9 teams- a girls’ and a boys’ team. Led by Head Coach Randy Coulter and Assistant Coach Rob Vickerson, the girls’ team is comprised of 12 enthusiastic competitors who have been hard at work since November in preparation for the upcoming season.

“Long term player development is focused on providing a foundation on which each player can develop essential skills and physical conditioning to play their best game, and develop a love of the game of soccer”, says Coach Rob.

This team is part of the Durham Region Soccer Association, and will be playing regular games against opponents from this region. Regular season games are expected to be played on Thursday evenings, and practicing twice per week beginning in May. The girls will be playing in three Festivals (tournaments) over the course of the season.

The new U9 boys’ team is also ready to go this year, coached by Nicole Legault and Liz Shaughnessey-Rowe and managed by Angela Penello. The team has a full roster of players and is looking forward to hitting the field.

The club had hoped to field Senior Men’s and a Senior Women’s teams for the 2017 outdoor season but only the men’s team got off the ground. Alex Penello has been assigned as the team Head Coach & Randy AuCoin will be assisting, and the club expects this team to participate in the Ontario Soccer League (OSL).

All club members look forward to the first games which begin after the May long weekend. Let the games begin! KG