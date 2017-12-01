Christmas Comes to the Village on December 7th

Get your flashlights ready, because this year you can really make an entrance.

Come to the Millbrook South Cavan School parking lot ready for a 5:45 p.m. departure as you follow a horse-drawn wagon and join Community Choir members as they form a musical procession down Tupper and King streets to the entrance of the Millbrook Legion. There you will see the lighting of the large Christmas tree performed by a special visitor.

This year event organizers have condensed the traditionally four-day event into a single evening, so be prepared for an exciting action-packed evening of shopping, games, entertainment and some holiday treats as you cruise King Street admiring the sights and sounds of the season.

After the tree-lighting ceremony, Santa will be available for photos at the former Town Hall which is now home to Nexicom. Local photographer Marjorie MacDonald is donating her expertise to capture the moment from, 6:30 to 8pm, and the $10 photo donation will be directed to the Old Millbrook School Family Centre.

During the evening, Earle Cochrane and Bob Lunn be back with their horses providing rides around town in their horse-drawn wagons until the evening wraps up at 9 pm. In between, there are games and activities lined up to keep the children busy, including street hockey, snow soccer, crafts and snowman construction, weather permitting. The Community Choir will perform some seasonal songs by the tree at 7 pm, and crowd favourite Jonathan the Juggler makes his much anticipated return at 7:30 to dazzle the crowd with his dramatic tricks.

Shoppers will find lots of interesting wares in the local shops, many of whom will provide special snacks and treats to keep shoppers’ energy up for the task at hand. Those looking for a meal will be welcome at the Legion where the Legion ladies are hosting a roast beef dinner, or at any of the local eateries including Moody’s Bar and Grill, the Pastry Peddler, Jule’s Kitchen, Subway and Bewdley Pizza.

For inspiration for your cookie and gingerbread house decorations, drop into the Masonic Lodge to see the display of decorated houses submitted by local schoolchildren for the annual Gingerbread House decorating competition. If you are looking to purchase your baked goodies, there will be baked goods for sale at the Legion, at Community Care, the Pastry Peddler and at the Christmas edition of the Millbrook Farmers’ Market, where you can also pick up some gift items such as maple products, jams and preserves.

If you need something sweeter, head to Millbrook Valley Chocolates for a hot chocolate tasting, or quench your thirst at Community Care with some warm cider. Before the evening wraps up, be sure to keep the best of our local tradition of supporting our community by adding a contribution to the donation bins for Millbrook Food Share on the street. Get out there and get the holiday season started with neighbours and friends in this traditional holiday event brought to us by our local BIA merchants. Enjoy! KG