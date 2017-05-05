Canada 150 Awards to Recognize Outstanding Individuals and Organizations

Last month local MP Jamie Schmale announced plans to recognize individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to communities across Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock to coincide with Canada`s 150th birthday.

“I want to recognize the individuals and organizations in our communities that have made our riding what it is today,” said Schmale. “Our community’s deep roots in agriculture and the contributions of faith communities, service clubs and many volunteers have played an important role in our history.”

Canada has had a long tradition of commemorating the Confederation of Canada and recognizing deserving Canadians the first of which happened in 1867 and continued in 1927, 1967, and 1992. The Canada 150 Awards will be presented to the chosen recipients in July in fifteen categories, including; Agriculture, Arts, Culture, and Heritage; Caregivers; Community Builders; Educators; Entrepreneurs; Faith in Action; First Responders; Good Neighbours; Legions and Ladies/Youth Auxiliaries; Older Adults; Service Clubs; Sports and Recreation; Youth/Student; and Other.

Nominations are open to residents of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock and the deadline for submissions is Friday, June 9th. Applications are available online at www.jamieschmale.ca or can be picked up at MP Schmale’s constituency office located at 1- 68 McLaughlin Road in Lindsay. KG