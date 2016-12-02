BIA Celebrates Local Business Owners with Sticking Power

At this year’s annual BIA dinner, organizers took a different tack, inviting a dozen BIA business owners who have each operated in town for more than 20 years, to celebrate their common experience. Together they represent more than 400 years of experience serving our community, demonstrating an ability to adapt to changing market conditions, to manage and grow their businesses in a variety of challenging financial environments, and a dedication to serving the community that has been rewarded by a community that has chosen to spend their money locally.

By nature, many of these entrepreneurs are very independent, and while they operate businesses in close proximity to each other, it was clear they enjoyed the opportunity to get together with their local colleagues and reminisce about how they got their start here. For some like Joe the barber, seeing Millbrook for the first time he was instantly smitten and wanted his family to move here. After running his shop in town for 43 years, he has moved them closer but not all the way.

Others including Didi Calhoun and Dr. Van Loon had very different first impressions. Both described feeling a powerful urge to flee on their first encounter with the village, but attributed it to the desolate look of the village in the month of March when they first arrived.

A few of the celebrated business owners have a long history with the community, including Bill Clarke and Glenn Fallis. Pharmacist David Tong, Didi Calhoun and Joe Longo arrived as immigrants and made their mark in this small Ontario town, Didi describing herself as a transplanted tulip that has learned to thrive in her new home.

Some business owners expressed appreciation to others whose collaboration has contributed to the success of their businesses. Garage owner Dan Woodward commented that he learned his trade working with Bill Clarke at his garage and then set up a competing shop, but after operating it for 27 years it seems there is work for both businesses. Dr. Van Loon was grateful that David Tong took over Miller’s Pharmacy in 1981, providing Millbrook Medical Clinic patients access to pharmaceutical products within the community.

At the dinner tables, some of the guests shared stories of how their businesses began. Many of them started their businesses not by the implementation of some grand business plan, but rather by accident or out of necessity. Tony Lloyd took ownership of the Millbrook Farm Supply outlet in order to realize some value on a bad debt thirty one years ago. John and Paul Downs assumed responsibility for Nexicom’s predecessor company in 1978 on the death of their father, leaving their own full time careers behind to protect the family business.

BIA President Nancy Fallis was a gracious host, and being a lifetime Millbrook resident had her own personal experiences with many of the businesses as a customer, an employee and a neighbour. She explained that this group of business people provide inspiration by showing us how it’s done, year after year. These business owners share a sense of responsibility and encompass a perseverance and a business sense that has allowed them to succeed for decades. We wish them many more years of success. KG