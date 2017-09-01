Belize Project

Pictured is David Welch, who has assembled 49 pounds of school supplies for a Mayan student, named Alexander, living in Belize. Alex is studying to become an electrician and David has provided the electrical tools for Alex’s studies. Bev Hilditch who has provided volunteer services in Belize also contributed to the haul as did Wayne Blaby of Computer Solutions Plus, located on Ford Drive in Cavan. Wayne, George Obey and Mike Van Drunen have been refurbishing used laptops donated by clients when they purchase new laptops from Computer Solutions Plus. Anyone interested in assisting the Belize students is encouraged to contact Wayne.

