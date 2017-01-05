December 5th saw the Millbrook Lions, friends and spouses gather at the Lions’ Den for a traditional Christmas dinner catered by Lisa’s Catering of Bewdley. A great meal was enjoyed.

President Lynda Allair gave a warm welcome to our special guests, who included David Brackenridge of the Millbrook Food Share,Karen Morton of Community Care, Jen Puck and Krista Gallimore.

The Lions’ Club members are involved in fund raising efforts throughout the year and as a result, the club was pleased to be able to provide the Millbrook Food share and the Community Care organization with a cash donation.

A special donation was made to Jen Puck, a local young mother suffering from Multiple Sclerosis. The donation was to assist Jen to meet the fund raising goal required to pay for her very promising MS treatment in California. Jen’s neighbour and friend, Krista Gallimore, facilitated a fund raising campaign that raised over $20,000in a 3 week period but found themselves a bit short of their target. The Lions had the privilege of making up the shortfall. We all wish this brave young woman all the best.

A number of Millbrook Lions were recognized for their long time service commitment including Ross Gillis for 35 years, Karl Gillis and Les Boyd for 30 years of service. Linda Hughes was recognized for her ongoing hard work and contribution to the Purina Walk for Dog Guides.

The Millbrook and District Lions Club wishes everyone a happy and safe 2017!

By Janet Kennedy