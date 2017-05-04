Another Escape for the Elusive Millie

The cooler weather and the threat of rain showers couldn’t keep parents and their children away from the annual Millbrook and District Children’s Fishing Derby held this past week-end at the Mill Pond. Parents, caregivers and children came early and lasted until prizes of a trophy, a fishing rod and accessories were handed out for two of three age categories at 1pm. Although there were 112 registered participants, only 13 Speckled trout were recorded as caught, but Millie was not amongst them. This 4 lb speckled trout had been carefully placed in the pond on Wednesday evening, along with 687 fingerling specks this year.

Apparently the best fishing spots were unavailable this year, so unsuccessful participants can blame the barriers which have been installed in anticipation of the beginning of the dam reconstruction process.

Throughout the morning children’s names were drawn to come to the Lions tent and pick up a prize of their choosing. The tent was packed with prizes donated by businesses in Millbrook and along with cash used to purchase prizes. Each child received a gift bag and several other goodies donated by the merchants of Millbrook. Kathie Lycett of ReMax realty made over a hundred bubble bath soaps with a pokemon figure inside, while the Pastry Peddler made over a hundred tasty cookies in the shape of a fish especially for the kids.

There were two trophy winners this year, as there were no submissions for the youngest age category. In the 7 to11 years category, Hayley Ouellette took 1st prize and Olivia Verch took 2nd, and in the 12-16 year group it was Grace Gibson who took top honours with Kyle Veals coming in 2nd.

The Lions are grateful for the enthusiastic participants, Lion volunteers and sponsors who make this a very successful and enjoyable event for our children. Many thanks from Lions to Ken Fines who continues to do a terrific job to ensure this event happens every year.

By Paul Holder, Chairperson Fishing Derby 2017