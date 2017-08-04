Team Ontario’s Field Lacrosse Wins Gold

Team Ontario’s Field Lacrosse team for girls under 19 took home the gold at the National Women’s Field Lacrosse tournament. Congratulations to Gillian Webster and her team for a stellar performance.
Upcoming EventsAug5Sat20178:00 am Giant Yard Sale at St. John’s, Ida @ St. John's Anglican ChurchGiant Yard Sale at St. John’s, Ida @ St. John's Anglican ChurchAug 5 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pmThe Church on the Hill just north of Cavan four-corners. Inside and outside goods. Shop or just stop by for BBQ’d sausages, hotdogs, cold drinks, coffee & donuts.4:30 pm Royal Canadian Legion Meat DrawRoyal Canadian Legion Meat DrawAug 5 @ 4:30 pmEveryone is welcome!Aug7Mon20176:30 pm Modern Square Dance Lessons with... @ George Street United Church HallModern Square Dance Lessons with... @ George Street United Church HallAug 7 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pmWeekly on Mondays. Singles, couples, all ages welcome! Just $5 per night.7:30 pm The Aces of Harmony Welcomes a N... @ Northminster ChurchThe Aces of Harmony Welcomes a N... @ Northminster ChurchAug 7 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmThe Aces of Harmony, a four-part a cappella men’s chorus, invites all men between the ages of 14 and 88 to join us in song every Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Northminster Church, 300 Sunset Blvd., Peterborough. For more info go to www.acesofharmony.com. Help us celebrate the 50th … Continue reading →Aug9Wed20171:00 pm Royal Canadian Legion 402 Progre... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Royal Canadian Legion 402 Progre... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Aug 9 @ 1:00 pmEveryone is Welcome!7:00 pm Millbrook Community Choir @ Centennial PlaceMillbrook Community Choir @ Centennial PlaceAug 9 @ 7:00 pmAll are welcome to come and sing!7:30 pm Royal Canadian Legion 402 Dart L... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Royal Canadian Legion 402 Dart L... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Aug 9 @ 7:30 pmRegister at 7:30 pm, play at 8:00 pm. Join the league or spares are welcome!Aug10Thu20176:00 pm TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas More Catholic ChurchTOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas More Catholic ChurchAug 10 @ 6:00 pmEvery Thursday 6pm weigh-in, 6:45pm meeting St. Thomas More Catholic Church, King Street W. Millbrook. Non-Profit, affordable, friendly weight loss.7:00 pm Royal Canadian Legion BingoRoyal Canadian Legion BingoAug 10 @ 7:00 pmEveryone is welcome!Aug11Fri20175:00 pm Millbrook Legion Pub Sunday @ Royal Cdn Legion 402Millbrook Legion Pub Sunday @ Royal Cdn Legion 402Aug 11 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pmOn the menu: spaghetti and meatballs, Caesar salad and garlic bread
- Hiker injured by summertime snow bridge collapse near Vancouver August 4, 2017An American tourist had to be airlifted off of a popular hiking trail in West Vancouver Thursday evening, after a snow bridge collapsed and buried the 26-year-old.
- Documents reveal 2 previously unknown Nova Scotia nursing home deaths August 4, 2017Two more Nova Scotia nursing home residents have died after being pushed by other residents.
- Bank of Montreal ready to remove 'Iroquois-bashing' marker August 4, 2017A marker on the facade of the Bank of Montreal building in Montreal's historic Place d'Armes is being removed due to its depiction the founder of Montreal killing an Iroquois chief.
- Unemployment dips to lowest rate since 2008 August 4, 2017The economy added jobs in July, the eighth consecutive month of growth, as the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point in nearly nine years.
- VW executive scheduled to plead guilty in emissions scandal August 4, 2017A German Volkswagen executive is scheduled to plead guilty in Detroit in a scheme to cheat emission rules on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles.
- A second look at Second Cup? Coffee chain posts first rise in sales since 2015 August 4, 2017The coffee chain says during its second quarter ended July 1 it had a 0.7 per cent increase in same-store sales -- a key retail metric measuring sales at locations open for at least a year.
- Bryan Adams, Bachman & Turner to perform at Invictus Games closing ceremonies August 4, 2017Canadian rockers Bryan Adams and Bachman & Turner will perform at the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto this fall.
- Record-breaking Neymar jets into Paris for PSG presentation August 4, 2017Whether to catch a glimpse of Neymar or just to buy jerseys displaying his name, Paris Saint-Germain fans were drawn to the streets of the French capital Friday by soccer's most expensive signing.
- Neymar leaves Barcelona without its heir to Lionel Messi August 4, 2017Barcelona is facing an uncertain future without Lionel Messi's heir apparent.
