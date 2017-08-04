The Millbrook Times » Aug 2017 » Team Ontario’s Field Lacrosse Wins Gold

Team Ontario’s Field Lacrosse Wins Gold

Photo Karen Graham.

Team Ontario’s Field Lacrosse team for girls under 19 took home the gold at the National Women’s Field Lacrosse tournament. Congratulations to Gillian Webster and her team for a stellar performance.

