BOOST Child & Youth Advocacy

  By | |
Share

Photo: supplied
At last week’s Annual General Meeting of the ground-breaking BOOST Child & Youth Advocacy Centre in Toronto, MPP Laurie Scott was recognized with the Champion for Children Award for her work in the fight against human sex trafficking.
“Your leadership and advocacy efforts in the area of human sex trafficking have made a real difference in the lives of the children of Ontario,” BOOST stated.
The annual Champion for Children Award honours a group or individual who has displayed an exemplary commitment to creating pathways to better service for children, youth and families.
“I am humbled to receive this award, and will continue to dedicate myself to protecting our children from the horror of human sex trafficking. There is much more that needs to be done to eradicate it and to provide proper support to victims,” Scott said.

Tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.