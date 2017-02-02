4th Line Theatre Seeks Actors for Community Workshop

Have you always wanted to try your hand at acting at 4th Line Theatre but were not sure you wanted to make such a large commitment?

4th Line Theatre is pleased to announce its yearly community workshop and public reading which will focus on Leanna Brodie’s Schoolhouse.

One day only, Saturday, February 4, 2017, 4th Line invites community members to participate in a free theatre workshop. Aspiring actors will have a chance to star in Schoolhouse and work with 4th Line Theatre’s Managing Artistic Director Kim Blackwell and Creative Director Robert Winslow. The day culminates with a free staged reading for members of the public.

Schoolhouse is one of the most popular plays that 4th Line has ever produced, selling out its runs in 2007 and 2008. The play about one-room schools and the teachers who led them, features many lead roles for talented young actors. The day-long workshop begins at 10:00 a.m. and will culminate in the reading at 4:00 p.m.

The workshop offers an opportunity for community members to receive free training and mentorship under Blackwell and Winslow. Blackwell will direct the reading and is excited to once again host this exciting event, now in its third year. “This workshop is an opportunity to involve folks from our wonderful and talented community in an off-season artistic project,” explains Blackwell. Winslow will work alongside volunteers as an actor in the workshop and reading. 4th Line is looking for actors of various ages and genders to participate in the workshop/reading.

Those interested in participating as an actor should contact 4th Line’s Artistic Administrator, Kelsey Powell at kelsey@4thlinetheatre.on.ca or at 705-932-4505. The public reading takes place 4pm at the Centreville Presbyterian Church at 574 County Rd. 28 Seating is limited and admission is free. Please contact 4th Line at 705-932-4448 to reserve your seat. KG